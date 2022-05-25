BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department announced that a Felony Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Charge has been filed in Madison County Circuit Court against Brian J. Schappe, 37, of the 8000 block of Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis from an incident in Bethalto.

The charge stems from an incident that was investigated by a Bethalto Police officer at 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the trailer park at 100 Wesley Drive. The officer approached a suspicious vehicle in the park, which has recently experienced an increase in criminal activity and attempted to talk to the driver.

The driver recklessly fled the area at a high rate of speed, with his headlights out, southbound onto Wesley Drive as the officer was attempting to make contact.

Officers proceeded southbound in the direction of the fleeing vehicle, which was found stuck in the field across from the Wood River Moose Lodge.

The vehicle had run off the roadway at a curve, while traveling at a high rate of speed with its headlights out, striking the curb and knocking off one of its front wheels. Officers approached the driver who continue to accelerate the vehicle which was stuck and no longer able to move. Officers convinced the subject to surrender without further incident.

The driver was identified as Schappe and found to have a suspended driver’s license and was wanted out of Missouri on felony warrants. He was taken into custody and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected controlled substances and paraphernalia, to include suspected methamphetamine.

Schappe was transported to the Madison County Jail where he was held pending the application of the warrant. The Honorable Judge Janet Heflin issued the warrant, setting Schappe’s bond at $50,000.

"I want to commend all the members of the Bethalto Police Department for their continued efforts to rid this small residential area of those involved in criminal activity," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. "For those who are visiting this trailer park to engage in criminal activity and/or to create problems for the good people who live there you may want to start taking notice that the Bethalto Police Department isn’t going to stand by and let you do it. We are routinely and regularly patrolling the area with the intention of apprehending offenders, and deterring criminal activity, and won’t stop until we succeed."

It is important to remember that the issuance of charges are based solely upon probable cause and are not an indication of guilt. This subject and all others charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

