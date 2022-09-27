HARDIN - At 5:26 p.m. on September 22, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver, leaving the Brussels Ferry and traveling northbound towards Brussels in Calhoun County. The citizens stayed behind the vehicle until a deputy arrived on the scene. At 5:38 p.m. that evening, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle near Schleeper Lane and Illinois River Road.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Anthony J. Gomez, age 35, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Illegal Use of Registration,

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizens for calling in and making a report.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Their actions helped to keep our county and those traveling on our roadways safe," the sheriff's office said.

As always, we encourage all our citizens; if you see something, say something!

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: