HARDIN - At 5:26 p.m. on September 22, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver, leaving the Brussels Ferry and traveling northbound towards Brussels in Calhoun County. The citizens stayed behind the vehicle until a deputy arrived on the scene. At 5:38 p.m. that evening, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle near Schleeper Lane and Illinois River Road.

Anthony J. Gomez of O'Fallon, Mo.Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Anthony J. Gomez, age 35, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was arrested on the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
  • Illegal Use of Registration,
  • Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizens for calling in and making a report.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Their actions helped to keep our county and those traveling on our roadways safe," the sheriff's office said.

As always, we encourage all our citizens; if you see something, say something!

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Calhoun County Woman Arrested For False Report To 911
Apr 11, 2025
Calhoun County State’s Attorney Files Criminal Complaints Against Carrollton Man
Apr 7, 2025
Sheriff, Coroner, Confirm Tragic Death Of 67-Year-Old Man In Accident At Calhoun Quarry
Mar 6, 2025
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Launches Body-Worn Camera Program
Feb 27, 2025
Jersey County Sheriff Manns Promises More Visibility on County Roads
Apr 4, 2025

 