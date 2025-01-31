Mark LucasMACHESNEY PARK — A 41-year-old man from Alton, Mark Lucas, was arrested for allegedly grooming a 13-year-old girl, according to Machesney Park Police. The incident reportedly occurred on Nov. 4, 2024, when officers responded to calls about Lucas making inappropriate remarks toward the teenager in the 1000 block of Wood Avenue in Machesney Park, IL.

Authorities allege that Lucas engaged in inappropriate behavior regarding a girl.

Following the incident, officials attempted to contact Lucas after he returned to Alton, but he did not respond to their calls. He was ultimately taken into custody and booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Jan. 29, 2025.

Lucas faces charges of grooming, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2025.

