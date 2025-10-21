CALHOUN COUNTY — On July 30, 2025, at approximately 8:16 p.m., a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Illinois Highway 100 near Hidden Valley Road for speeding. During the traffic stop, suspected illegal substances and contraband were found in the vehicle and later submitted to the Illinois State Police crime lab for analysis.

Following the investigation, James V. Breen, 34, of Nebo, Illinois, was charged on September 26 with felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Breen was arrested without incident on the day of the traffic stop and taken to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. He was released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse, in accordance with House Bill 3653, also known as the SAFE-T Act.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

