ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — John Leb, 21, of the 8100 block of Briarhaven Trail in St. Louis, faces multiple charges after a road rage incident on Sept. 8, 2025, that left an elderly woman injured, authorities said Thursday.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Leb with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree terrorist threat. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond with no 10% option.

According to the probable cause statement, Leb fired at least three rounds at the victim’s vehicle, striking it multiple times and hitting the woman in the hand. The victim, described as a woman in her eighties, was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound. Leb fled the scene but was later taken into custody after police identified his vehicle as the one involved.

During his arrest, Leb admitted to shooting at the car because he was angry at the victim’s driving. He also claimed to have a ticking bomb, prompting police to evacuate a building after locating what appeared to be a pipe bomb. The device was later determined to be inert.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the case.

Charges are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

