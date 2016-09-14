EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced charges have been filed against a 22-year-old Edwardsville man in a string of graffiti damages to seven different locations in Edwardsville.

Alexander J. Phelps (d.o.b. 2/16/1994) is facing eight felony charges following the investigation of several reports of graffiti in the Edwardsville area.

“I hope these charges and the defendant’s arrest serve as a warning to anyone else considering defacing public and private property: the defacement and destruction of property is a serious offense, vandalism of any type will not be tolerated in Madison County,” said Gibbons.

Phelps faces two counts of Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property (Class 3 felony) in reference to graffiti located on the Illinois Department of Transportation rest stop building located on northbound Interstate 55 at mile maker 24 and the bridge located at the 1100 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Phelps also faces five counts of Criminal Damage to Property Over $300 (Class 4 felony) in reference to graffiti damages on buildings located at 222 East Park Ave., 112 E. Vandalia, 101 E. Vandalia, 113 Plaza Court, and 1201 N. Main St. in the downtown Edwardsville area. Phelps has also been charged with one count of Burglary (Class 2 felony) for his involvement in a theft at 1201 N. Main St.

These felony charges were filed following an ongoing investigation by the Edwardsville Police Department that began on June 17, 2016, in response to reports of graffiti on several businesses in downtown Edwardsville. During the course of the investigation, detectives located a social media account that had posted images documenting the various pieces of graffiti. Investigators learned of Phelps involvement in the graffiti and, after executing a search warrant for his cell phone, confirmed that Phelps was responsible for vandalizing the aforementioned locations.

State’s Attorney Gibbons thanked the Edwardsville Police Department for their hard work in solving this case.

Maximum penalty range for a Class 2 felony is 3-7 years in prison, and 2-5 years for a Class 3 Felony. Phelps also faces a penalty of 1-3 years in prison for the Class 4 Felony.

Phelps was taken into custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, where he is being held on $100,000 bond.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.





