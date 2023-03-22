SHILOH - In an unusual case, at 9:58 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2023, Shiloh Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Parkland Boulevard in reference to a report of eavesdropping. Upon arrival, Shiloh Officers met with the victim who found a recording device in her residence that had been placed there without her knowledge.

Shiloh Police said the individual responsible for placing the device in the residence was an acquaintance known to the victim.

Article continues after sponsor message

"All conversations on the device had been recorded without her consent. Shiloh Officers took the device, and the case was submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review," the Shiloh Police Department said. "On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, St. Clair County State’s Attorney Elizabeth Nester issued a four-count warrant #23CF0049901, #23CF0049902, #23CF004903, and #23CF004904 for Eavesdropping, all Class 4 Felonies, each charging Shawn Joseph Hagan, 51, of the 300 block of Warrensburg Drive in Belleville, Illinois with the above crimes."

The warrants were reviewed by St. Clair County Judge John O’Gara who set Hagan’s bond at $15,000 with 10 percent to apply. Hagan remains currently at large. Shiloh Police said there is no booking photograph of Hagan.

Anyone with any information about Shawn Joseph Hagan's whereabouts should contact the Shiloh Police Department at (618) 624-4545.

All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

More like this: