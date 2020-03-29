ALTON - Law enforcement officials have apprehended and charged a man with shooting a person on Salu Street in Alton in the foot with a handgun.

Anthony L. Greer, was located and taken into custody in Springfield, IL., this week. Greer also faces charges of for not registering as a sex offender and handgun possession.

 