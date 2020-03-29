Man Faces Charges of Shooting Another Person in Alton, is Apprehended in Springfield, IL. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Law enforcement officials have apprehended and charged a man with shooting a person on Salu Street in Alton in the foot with a handgun. Article continues after sponsor message Anthony L. Greer, was located and taken into custody in Springfield, IL., this week. Greer also faces charges of for not registering as a sex offender and handgun possession. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending