MOZIER - On November 28th, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified of a Domestic Disturbance in Progress, at a residence on Illinois Route 96., north of Mozier in Calhoun County.

A Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Subsequent to an investigation, Zachary N Schwalb, age 32, of Baylis, IL., was arrested for:

Domestic Battery (2nd or Subsequent).

Schwalb was arrested without incident and was booked into the Pike County Jail and is currently being held without Bond.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

