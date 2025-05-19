FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured three Fairview Heights police officers on May 17, 2025.

Elijah Thompson of Belleville faces four counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count of resisting arrest, the Saint Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday, May 19, 2025. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, when Fairview Heights officers responded to a call about a suspicious person near a residence.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Thompson, who opened fire, striking three officers. Thompson was taken into custody without injury, and the firearm was recovered.

Fairview Heights Officer Molly Muennich was shot in the face and underwent emergency surgery. She remains in critical but stable condition. Officer Herminio Raimundi was shot in the arm and has been released from the hospital. Officer Andrew Ward was shot in the back, but his bulletproof vest prevented serious injury; he was treated and released.

Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson said the department is united and committed to supporting the officers and their families.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our mission remains the same: to protect with vigilance and serve with honor,” Johnson said.

Saint Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric said authorities intend to hold the suspect accountable.

“We pray for the officers involved and their families and we intend to do all in our power to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for his actions that night,” Gomric said.

Thompson is currently held at the Saint Clair County Jail.

The investigation was conducted by the Illinois State Police at the request of the Fairview Heights Police Department.

More like this: