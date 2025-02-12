ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — Yahya Maly, a 28-year-old resident of Ballwin, Mo., faces multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree rape and seven counts of second-degree rape, following a series of alleged sexual assaults involving five women. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Maly is currently being held on a cash-only bond of $500,000.

According to the probable cause statement, the alleged incidents occurred between March 2023 and February 2025. Maly reportedly met the victims through dating websites, where they believed they shared similar conservative values.

In the first incident, which allegedly took place between March 1, 2023, and March 1, 2024, Maly invited a woman, referred to as Confidential Victim 1, to his apartment. After making repeated sexual advances, Maly allegedly forced himself on her despite her objections.

Another victim, Confidential Victim 2, visited Maly's residence between July 1, 2023, and September 15, 2023. Despite her attempts to leave, Maly allegedly blocked her exit multiple times before forcing her to engage in sexual acts against her will.

Confidential Victim 3 reported a similar experience between August 30, 2024, and September 2, 2024, when Maly allegedly used physical force to engage in non-consensual sexual activity. This victim also indicated that she initially agreed to meet Maly with the understanding that no sexual activity would occur.

Confidential Victim 4 described an incident in which Maly allegedly choked her while he eventually raped her, despite her pleas for him to stop.

The most recent alleged assault involved Confidential Victim 5 on February 2, 2025. After agreeing to meet Maly at a park, she was taken to his apartment where he allegedly forced her into multiple sexual acts over several hours, causing her physical harm.

Investigators believe that Maly may have additional victims. The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 314-615-5400.

Charges against Maly are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

