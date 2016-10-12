GODFREY - One man is lucky to have escaped serious injuries after being run over by his own vehicle Wednesday afternoon at the Godfrey QuikTrip.

The man, who has not been identified, had just finished fueling his vehicle when he noticed he left his fuel door opened, Godfrey Fire Chief Erik Kambarian said. Kambarian was one of the first to arrive on the scene. The man then left the vehicle to remedy the gas door, leaving the vehicle in gear. As the man was closing the fuel door, the vehicle proceeded to impact him.

"You never know when you get a dispatch like that," Kambarian said. "But, luckily he will be OK."

Kambarian said the incident was not a major trauma event. He said the man was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

"His injury was very minor compared to the potential injury," he said.

Alton Memorial Ambulance Service, the Godfrey Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office all responded to the call.

