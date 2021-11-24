ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Friday to a count of second-degree murder and a count of aggravated battery with a firearm after originally being charged with first-degree murder.

Jordan T. Jackson, 23, pleaded guilty in exchange for a sentence in the murder case to up to 20 years in prison.

He was originally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager said during the plea hearing that Jackson had just been released on leave from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Jackson's ankle monitor broke off and he ordered everybody out of a party at Keron W. Hickman of Alton's home in the 100 block of West 19th Street in Alton on August 26, 2018.

Yager said after Jackson ordered everyone out, an argument ensued and several shots were fired. Jackson said more than one person was firing, but they haven’t located any other shooter other Jackson. During the brawl, Jackson shot Hickman of Alton.

Jordan will have to serve at least 50 percent of the 20 years for murder plus a consecutive six years at 85 percent for the aggravated battery charge.

Jordan has a prior conviction for theft and another conviction for burglary.

At the time of the killing, Hickman had been released on leave after being sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Hickman has convictions for retail theft, two counts of violation of probation, and three misdemeanors.

Yager said during the brawl somebody punched Jackson. The state and the defense agreed that Jackson believed he had to fire the shots in self-defense but his belief was unreasonable.

