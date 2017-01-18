EAST ST. LOUIS - Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today that on January 18, 2017, Kai D. Bowers, 22, of Florissant, Missouri, entered a guilty plea in United States District Court, to conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit United States currency.

The investigation was conducted by the Alton, Illinois, Police Department and the St. Charles, Missouri, Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ranley R. Killian.

At his plea, Bowers admitted that during September of 2015, he agreed with Dion Price and others, to manufacture counterfeit United States currency and then pass the counterfeit $100 dollar bills in the cities of Alton, Illinois, and St. Charles, Missouri.

Bowers faces a term of imprisonment of not more than five years, a fine up to $250,000, or both, and a term of supervised release of not more than three years when he is sentenced on May 5, 2017 in United States District Court in East St. Louis.

Dion Price who plead guilty to the same charge on October 5, 2016, will be sentenced in United States District Court in East St. Louis on February 10, 2017.