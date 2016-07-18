COLLINSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into the death of a Belleville, Illinois, man located by Collinsville Police after his family had reported him missing.

The man - Sean P. Sobczak, 47, of Belleville, had been located inside a running vehicle in the parking lot of the Collinsville Walmart by Collinsville police officers on the afternoon of Friday, July 15. It appeared that Sobczak was inhaling or “huffing” compressed gas air dusters at the time.

Sobczak was arrested at that time for driving under the influence. After being transferred to the Collinsville Police Department, the decedent began to complain of shortness of breath and an ambulance was summoned at 4:45 p.m. (Friday, July 15, 2016).

The decedent was transferred to Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois, where he was admitted. The decedent’s condition deteriorated through the night and he was pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2016.

The autopsy conducted Sunday, July 17, 2016, revealed the presence of cardiac disease, however alcohol and drug testing remains pending at this time. The decedent’s medical history, which included diabetes and hypertension, will also be evaluated prior to determination of an exact cause of death.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

