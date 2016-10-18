The Illinois State Police, District 18, is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred at 1 p.m. Monday at Lockhaven Road and Illinois Route 100 in Jersey County.

The Jersey County Coroner pronounced Keith Berry, 58, of Caseyville, dead at the scene. He and his passenger, Deborah Seredy, 55, of Caseyville, were both ejected from a 2000 Ultra Custom motorcycle, Illinois State Police said. Illinois State Police said Seredy was airlifted by Survival Flight to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis in critical condition.

The driver of the motorcycle apparently struck a 2001 Ford truck coming from Lockhaven Road attempting to cross Illinois Route 100. The motorcycle was traveling northbound when the truck pulled into the path of the bike, which hit the Ford on the front driver's side, State Police said. State Police said the driver of the truck was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.

The northbound lanes of IL-100 were closed for approximately three hours while the preliminary crash investigation was completed. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit. Additional agencies that were on scene included the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, QEM Fire and Rescue and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

