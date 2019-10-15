PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn announced today that a St. Louis man died after a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer in Pontoon Beach, Illinois early this morning.

The decedent, identified as:

George M.E. Beck, II

Male/White, 44years of age

St. Louis, Missouri

The Harley Davidson Heritage Softail motorcycle was believed to be traveling southbound on Illinois Route 111 approaching the intersection of East Chain of Rocks Road as a 2014 International tractor-trailer was making a left-hand turn from eastbound East Chain of Rock Road onto northbound Illinois Route 111. The two vehicles collided at approximately 1:32 a.m., October 15, 2019.

The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:27 a.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Diondra N. Horner. Beck died as a result of multi-systems trauma. The decedent was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The coroner's office said routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pontoon Beach Police Department with the technical assistance of the Crash Reconstruction Unit of the Illinois State Police.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time, but remain under the direction of Irwin Chapel of Granite City.

