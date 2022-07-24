MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A 59-year-old Witt man died in a fatal crash on Illinois Route 16 approximately a quarter mile south of South 5th Street in Witt in Montgomery County at 7:25 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The driver in the accident - 34-year-old male Daniel Adams of Gillespie - was also transported from the scene to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 59-year-old was the passenger in the single-vehicle accident.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 18:

VEHICLE:

Unit 1- 2016 Black Dodge Van.

PRELIMINARY:

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on Illinois Route 16 approximately ¼ mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt, Montgomery County. Unit 1 left the road to the right, and struck an embankment and a tree. The passenger of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 1 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CHARGES:

The driver of Unit 1 was cited for DUI Alcohol and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

