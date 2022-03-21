ALTON - A 45-year-old man - Thomas J. Hughes - tragically died from injuries suffered in a crash reported at 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hughes is an Alton resident. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Alton Police Officers and the Alton Fire Department responded to the area of Illinois Route 140 at the entrance to Gordon Moore Park, in reference to a traffic crash with injuries.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2006 Ford pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 140, approaching the entrance to Gordon Moore Park. For an unknown reason, the truck left the north side of the roadway (right side), and the front end of the truck collided with a traffic light fixture.

Chief Pulido said the Alton Fire Department had to extricate the driver and sole occupant from this vehicle. The driver was transported to an Alton area hospital where life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver died.

This traffic crash continues to be investigated by the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

