STAUNTON - A man was pronounced dead Monday night after his motorcycle crashed with a farm implement being pulled by a tractor in Mt. Olive.

The accident occurred Monday night, May 22, 2017, at 5829 Mt. Olive Road, Mt. Olive. Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta, F-ABMDI, CFSP, responded to the emergency department of Community Memorial Hospital in Staunton after the accident.

Robert L Welch Sr, 47, was the man on the motorcycle involved in the fatal crash. He came in contact with a farm implement that was being pulled by a tractor at 5829 Mt. Olive Road, Mt Olive, Targhetta said.

The coroner said Welch was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. Monday. His death was caused by multiple internal injuries, Coroner Targhetta said in a release.

Upon completion of the investigation, Welch's body was released to the Becker Funeral Home in Mt Olive per the request of the family.