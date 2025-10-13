ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives are investigating a pedestrian fatally struck in the 11900 block of Lusher Road, which resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 1:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle crash in the 11900 block of Lusher Road near Victorian Village Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Gregory Peete, 31 years of age, of the 7700 block of Contour Drive, Normandy, MO 63121.

St. Louis County Police said the male was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed the male was in the roadway when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

