ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon, July 17, 2025, in the 2100 block of Territory Court.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., officers from the North County Precinct responded to a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. The investigation remains active, and authorities have not released further details.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or who may be eligible for a reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

