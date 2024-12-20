GRANITE CITY — A man sustained critical upper body injuries while working on a vehicle in the 3300 block of Nameoki Road on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2024, the Granite City Police Department said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. when the vehicle rolled backward while the subject was underneath it, police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Emergency services, including the Fire Department and EMS, were dispatched to the scene following the report of the injury.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was accidental and not criminal in nature. The injured individual was subsequently transported to a hospital in the St. Louis area for medical treatment.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time, Major Charles Bremer of the Granite City Police Department said.

More like this: