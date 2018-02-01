SOUTH ROXANA - Police have one in custody following a chase, which ended in a quiet South Roxana neighborhood around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The chase originated in Pontoon Beach, Wood River Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said. He said a victim claims they were carjacked and they were took to various financial institutions to withdraw money. The victim said a man was armed with a silver handgun and possibly heavily intoxicated, according to scanner traffic.

Article continues after sponsor message

A white 2000s model Nissan Altima was found with several dents in a yard in the 900 block of Indiana in South Roxana. Scanner traffic stated a man was in custody.

Mark Dvorchak, who lives behind the scene of the crash, said the car went more than 100 miles per hour, went sideways, and went into the opposite side of his fence.

He said one man then ran from the vehicle and is now in custody.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles confirmed one person did flee the scene after the crash and has been apprehended. He also said there was only one suspect in this particular case.

Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

More like this: