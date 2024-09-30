JERSEYVILLE - A convicted felon faces new criminal charges in Jersey County after allegedly stealing telephone line and having a weapon in his possession.

Timothy R. Woodrome, 44, of Olive Branch, Ill., was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of theft/unauthorized control between $500-$10,000.

On Sept. 21, 2024, Woodrome allegedly possessed a set of brass knuckles after previously being convicted of a felony in Illinois. Jersey County court records show he was previously convicted of theft of over $500 in a 2011 criminal case.

In his latest case, Woodrome was charged once again with theft for stealing an undisclosed amount of “600 pair telephone truck line.” The telephone line was valued at over $500 and was property of AT&T.

Woodrome faces a Super Class 3 felony for the weapon charge and a Class 3 felony for the theft charge. Jersey County court records indicate he has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

