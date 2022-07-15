ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, July 15, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Aaqil Royal, 20 years of age, of the 700 block of Redwing Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63031, for two counts of Hindering Prosecution of a Felony. A mugshot of Royal is attached. Royal is being held on $50,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On May 29, 2022, two juvenile suspects escaped confinement from the St. Louis County juvenile detention facility. Early the next morning, one of the juvenile suspects called the Defendant, requesting to be picked up from their location after they had broken out. The Defendant responded to the location of the juveniles. He is on video providing them with transportation and firearms. Upon his arrest, the Defendant admitted to providing the escaped juveniles with money, firearms, and transportation.

St. Louis County police detectives from the Intelligence Operations Bureau are leading the investigation.

