ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Craig Jones, 22, of the 1200 block of Bliss Drive in St. Louis, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the fatal stabbing of his sister, Taylar Hill, 26, authorities said.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Sept. 24, 2025.

Jones is being held without bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to a probable cause statement, the incident occurred on Sept. 23, 2025, at the Bliss Drive residence. Jones allegedly struck Hill multiple times with a blunt object before stabbing her repeatedly with a knife. Hill died from the injuries sustained.

After the attack, Jones fled the scene but was later located and taken into custody without incident. He confessed to the killing and told police he had been planning to kill someone for about a week.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation, which was initially reported by the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department after officers responded to a stabbing call at 8:04 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2025. Hill was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

Charges against Jones are accusations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: