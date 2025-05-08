ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Gavin Kolley, 37, of Arnold, Mo., was charged Wednesday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident following a fatal crash on May 6, 2025, authorities said.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Kolley was traveling eastbound on Meramec Bottom Road when he struck a vehicle driven by Victim #1. After the collision, Kolley fled the scene, continuing east on Meramec Bottom Road at a high rate of speed and erratic driving. He ran a red light at Meramec Bottom Road and Lemay Ferry Road before proceeding onto Baumgartner Road, where he crossed the center lane and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by Victim #2.

Christine Decker, 57, of St. Louis, was identified as the victim who died as a result of the crash, according to the police. Emergency medical services found Kolley at the scene and noted signs of alcohol consumption, including slurred speech. Kolley admitted to relapsing and racing at the time of the accident and said he was taking medication for alcohol withdrawal. At the hospital, he confirmed he had been treated previously for alcohol-related issues and had relapsed.

The vehicle driven by Victim #1 sustained damages exceeding $1,000, police said. A search warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample from Kolley.

Kolley is currently held on a $1,000 cash-only bond with no 10% option. The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Charges are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

