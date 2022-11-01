SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department responded to a call of shots fired involving a domestic disturbance on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Central Park Place Apartments. South Roxana Police said the victim fired a gun at the intruder, her ex-boyfriend, Warren Beauford. The victim missed Beauford with the gunshots.

Warren BeaufordPolice added that during the investigation of the incident, Beauford was taken into custody on scene and lodged at the Madison County Jail until formal charges could be sought.

Beauford was charged with the following:

COUNT I:HOMEINVASION

COUNT II: RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY

COUNT III:DOMESTIC BATTERY

COUNT IV: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

His bond was set at $200,000, and he remains in jail.

The charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

