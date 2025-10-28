ALTON – Alton Police have charged three local residents in separate burglary cases involving an Alton residence, business, and “house boat.”

Scott R. Beers, 60, of East Alton, was charged on Oct. 20, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of burglary.

Beers allegedly knowingly entered a house boat without legal authority and with the intent to commit a theft on July 11, 2025. The watercraft was was located at the Alton Marina at the time of the offense.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Beers, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

Another Alton man, 45-year-old Samuel W. Crigler, was charged in a separate case from Oct. 20, 2025 with one count of attempted residential burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Crigler allegedly attempted to unlawfully enter a residence on Brown Street in Alton on July 2, 2025, when he “began prying a glass sliding door open with a makeshift pipe,” according to charging documents.

A petition to deny Crigler’s pretrial release from custody was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. According to the petition, the occupant of the residence reported a suspect was attempting to make entry into the home and attempted to tell the suspect to leave.

“A short while after this, the resident sees the same suspect using a makeshift pipe to attempt to gain entry to the rear sliding glass back door,” the petition states. “Officers arrive on scene before the suspect could gain entry.”

Crigler was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance in the case also presented by the Alton Police Department.

Christopher F. DeBoise, 26, of East St. Louis, was charged in another unrelated burglary case filed on Oct. 20, 2025. DeBoise was charged with a Class 2 felony count of burglary and a Class 4 felony count of criminal damage to property.

DeBoise allegedly entered Milton Place on Milton Road in Alton on Jan. 29, 2025 “with no intention to engage in lawful business” and with the intent to commit a theft, charging documents state. He is additionally accused of causing over $500 worth of damage to a gaming machine which is property of J&J Ventures.

The Alton Police Department also presented the case against DeBoise, who was ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

