EAST ALTON — Adam E. Walters is charged with attempted first-degree murder and multiple felony counts following a motor vehicle incident on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Madison County, Illinois, according to court documents.

Walters allegedly drove a Hyundai Sonata into John Vandeusen on East Main Street in East Alton, striking him with the vehicle. Prosecutors say Walters acted with intent to kill or cause great bodily harm and took a substantial step toward committing first-degree murder by knowingly hitting Vandeusen. The incident resulted in serious injuries to Vandeusen, including a broken femur and head trauma.

In addition to attempted first-degree murder, Walters faces charges of failure to report an accident involving personal injury, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated driving under the influence. Authorities allege Walters left the scene without reporting the crash to the East Alton Police Department within the required half-hour timeframe. Court records state Walters was under the combined influence of alcohol and other substances at the time of the accident, impairing his ability to drive safely.

The State's Attorney of Madison County has requested a warrant for Walters' arrest and has recommended conditions of release or remand to jail for his initial appearance before a judge.

The charges against Walters include:

Attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony

Article continues after sponsor message Failure to report an accident involving personal injury, a Class 2 felony

Two counts of aggravated battery, Class 3 felonies

Aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 4 felony

The case remains under investigation as legal proceedings move forward. No further details have been released at this time.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: