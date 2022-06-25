EAST ST. LOUIS – On June 24, 2022, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney charged Troy L. Cooper, a 34-year-old male of Cahokia, with two counts of First Degree Murder (Class X Felony), two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 3 Felony), one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class 3 Felony), and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony).

On June 19, 2022, the Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), comprised of Illinois State Police Troopers and East St. Louis officers, responded to a shooting in the area of 15th and Broadway in East St. Louis.

The suspect, Cooper, allegedly fired a weapon at a passing vehicle, striking a three-year-old male and an 11-year-old male. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The three-year-old male was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

On June 22, 2022, PSEG agents arrested Cooper and he is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1,500,000.00 / 10% to apply bond. No further information will be disseminated.

