COLLINSVILLE – A man from East St. Louis faces a felony after burglarizing a White Castle restaurant in Collinsville.

Ernest F. Jones, 57, of East St. Louis, was charged on Feb. 20, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of burglary.

Jones allegedly entered the White Castle in Collinsville unlawfully and without authority on June 6, 2024, “with the intent to commit therein a theft,” according to court documents.

The case against Jones was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

