GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on Dec. 29, 2024, in unincorporated Alton. The incident took place in the evening hours at the intersection of Humbert Road and Randolph Street.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Steven J. Coryell, was struck by a blue pickup truck while riding his bicycle northbound on Humbert Road. Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the truck was also traveling northbound when the collision occurred.

Following the crash, the driver fled the scene, continuing north on Humbert Road. First responders, including deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office and personnel from the Godfrey Fire Department, attempted life-saving measures on Coryell, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison County Coroner Nicholas Novacich later identified the preliminary cause of death as blunt head and chest trauma. The Metro East Crash Assistance Team (MECAT) assisted with the reconstruction of the crash, while detectives from the Madison County Sheriff's Office began pursuing leads. During the investigation, authorities located the blue pickup truck in Godfrey and identified the driver, who was subsequently taken into custody. On Dec. 30, 2024, details from the investigation were presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

As a result, 67-year-old David A. Murray of Bethalto was charged with multiple offenses, including failure to report an accident resulting in death, a Class 1 felony; leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, a Class 4 felony; and obstructing justice, also a Class 4 felony.

Murray is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail, where detention is being sought. The Madison County Sheriff's Office expressed condolences to the family and friends of Steven Coryell during this tragic incident.

