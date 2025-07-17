ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Koran Adams, 31, with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death following a fatal collision at the intersection of Earth City Expressway and Rider Trail South.

The incident occurred on June 21, 2025, when Adams, of the 5500 block of Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis, allegedly left a gas station on Rider Trail South after prepaying for fuel and then collided with a motorcycle at the nearby intersection. Jennifer Eggering, a passenger on the motorcycle, died approximately 24 hours after the crash.

According to the probable cause statement, Adams was wearing a reddish-orange durag at the time and fled the scene immediately after the collision. Surveillance footage from the gas station captured Adams and his vehicle both inside the store and at the moment of the crash. The vehicle was later found at an address linked to Adams, and law enforcement seized it for investigation.

A search warrant executed at Adams’ residence uncovered several items, including a reddish-orange durag and a Visa credit or debit card matching the one used at the gas station and a nearby White Castle restaurant. The vehicle sustained serious damage to the driver’s side consistent with the collision.

Adams is currently held on a $250,000 cash-only bond with no 10% option. The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Prosecutors emphasized that charges are accusations and that Adams is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

