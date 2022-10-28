HARDIN - On September 13, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of Theft and Forgery. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office began conducting an investigation.

Subsequent to the investigation, on Friday, October 21st the Calhoun County State's Attorney's Office issued charges and requested a warrant to be issued for Adam J. Webster, age 33, of Hamburg, Illinois for the offenses of Theft, and Forgery.

Article continues after sponsor message

On October 23, 2022, Webster was arrested by the Jersey County Sheriff's Department. Webster posted bond on the aforementioned charges, and was released on bond with a court date at the Calhoun County Courthouse in Hardin, Illinois.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: