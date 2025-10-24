HARDIN - On September 7, 2025, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was notified by West Central 911 Dispatch of a Domestic Disturbance in Progress at a residence on Meyer Lane, Deer Plain, Calhoun County. West Central 911 Dispatch further advised that their caller identified the suspect as a suicidal male armed with a firearm.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately began to respond to the residence, while continuing to receive additional information from West Central 911 Dispatch.

While en route, deputies were notified that the male subject left the residence and was believed to still be armed. A Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Phillips responded to the aforementioned residence and began conducting interviews; while Chief Deputy Zach Hardin and Deputy Nic McCall attempted to locate the fleeing suspect.

Illinois Conservation Police Officers Jordan Roundcount and Blake Strubel overheard the radio traffic and responded to the area to assist in the search for the fleeing suspect.

The suspect was located on Illinois River Road near Meyer Lane, as he attempted to return to the residence. Officer Roundcount attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect pulled into the driveway of the residence.

The suspect, Alan B. Toppmeyer, aged 64, of Deer Plain, Illinois, was taken into custody without incident and later charged for the following offenses:

Felon in Possession of Firearm,

Intimidation - Physical Harm,

Aggravated Unlawful Restraint,

Domestic Battery – Physical Contact

Driving Under the Influence - Drugs.

Law Enforcement Officials continued the investigation at the residence, and collected additional evidence. The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance by responding with a K-9 to search the area and locate any discarded firearms or contraband.

A loaded firearm was located within the residence. Toppmeyer is currently prohibited from owning firearms, and was on Probation for 2024 arrests for DUI and Possession of Controlled Substance.

On September 9th 2025, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to deny Pre-Trial Release; under House Bill 3653, also known as the SAFE-T Act. The Honorable Judge Charles H.W. Burch ordered that Toppmeyer be remanded to the jail without Pre-Trial Release.

On September 23, 2025, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed additional charges for the offense of Violation of Order of Protection (Two Counts), which was the result of attempts made by Toppmeyer to contact the victim while he was in custody.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois Conservation Police; specifically, Officers Roundcount and Strubel for their selfless and dedicated assistance in this incident.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

