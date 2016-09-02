WOOD RIVER - Some quick police work sparked the apprehension Thursday morning of a man discovered in a kitchen of a Wood River woman's home.

The woman resided on Picker Avenue in Wood River.

Wood River Police presented the case on the man – Brandon S. Tate - to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office today for formal charges. Tate is 31 years old and is from the 300 block of Prairie Town Road in Dorsey.

Tate was charged with: Residential Burglary - Class 1 Felony; Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property – also a Class 1, Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said.

The woman called the Wood River Police and advised them when she returned home she confronted a male subject in her kitchen and he then fled through the back door, Bunt said.

Officers from Wood River, East Alton, Roxana and Hartford quickly set up a perimeter, Bunt said. The Alton K-9 unit was requested to respond to the scene. As the Alton K-9 unit arrived the suspect was spotted inside the perimeter and was quickly apprehended after a short foot chase.

The Alton K-9 unit was able to assist in an article search of the area, Bunt said.

“Several items of crucial pieces of evidence were recovered during this search,” the deputy chief said. “While being transported, the suspect kicked the rear passenger window out of a Wood River police Explorer.”

Bond was set on both charges at $150,000.

In addition, Tate was wanted on a felony warrant out of Alton for offenses related to a motor vehicle, bond $75,000. Tate will be transported to the Madison County Jail later Friday afternoon.

