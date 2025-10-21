ALTON — Claude Elijah Hendricks, 21, of Berkeley, Missouri, has been charged with multiple felonies following a home invasion at a residence on Highland Avenue in Alton.

At approximately 8:39 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, Alton Police responded to a report of a male armed with a firearm at a home in the 800 block of Highland Avenue. Officers arrived to find the suspect had fled the scene. While searching the area, the suspect returned and unlawfully entered the residence while occupants were inside.

Officers established a perimeter, but Hendricks exited the home and fled on foot. A coordinated search involving the Alton Police Department and several neighboring law enforcement agencies resulted in his arrest without further incident. A firearm believed to be in Hendricks’ possession was recovered near the residence.

Following an investigation, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine charged Hendricks with home invasion, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated unlawful possession of weapons, and resisting a peace officer. Authorities determined the incident stemmed from a personal dispute and posed no ongoing threat to the public.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford praised the collaborative effort in resolving the case.

“This incident highlights the outstanding teamwork and dedication of our officers and the strong partnerships we share with neighboring agencies. Their swift response, professionalism, and cooperation ensured this dangerous situation was brought to a safe resolution for everyone involved,” Ford said.

The Alton Police Department was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, East Alton Police Department, Granite City Police Department, Wood River Police Department, Hartford Police Department, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, extension 634.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

