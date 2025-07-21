JERSEY COUNTY - A man who fled from police during an investigation at Pere Marquette State Park on Sunday, July 20, 2025, has been captured and is now in custody at the Jersey County Jail, authorities said.

The incident began around 8 a.m. Sunday, July 20, 2025, when a Jersey County sheriff’s deputy encountered a man on a bicycle near a black Ford F-150 pickup truck parked off Scenic Drive inside the state park. The deputy learned the truck and an attached camper had been reported stolen from Missouri. When approached, the man fled on foot into the nearby woods.

Law enforcement officials launched a search of the area and later posted the suspect’s photo and description on the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, urging the public to remain vigilant. The suspect, described as a man in his late 20s, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, was considered dangerous.

Several hours after the initial encounter, the man was located and taken into custody. Charges are pending and will be announced after they are filed.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their vigilance and reminded residents in the Pere Marquette State Park area to secure their property, lock vehicles and homes, and secure firearms.

Increased patrols by the sheriff’s office and Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police remain active in the area.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office.

