VIRDEN — A 28-year-old Virden man faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into two homes and damaging a police vehicle in the same community.

Timothy J. Garrison was charged with two counts of residential burglary and one count of criminal damage to government property.

On September 20, 2025, Garrison allegedly broke into two residences on the same street in Virden with the intent to commit theft.

Additionally, he is accused of damaging a Virden police car by breaking a door handle.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

