GRANITE CITY - An East St. Louis man charged with home invasion, domestic battery, and more has been released from custody after the victim expressed fear for her and her children's safety.

Marnez A. Crawford, 32, East St. Louis, was charged with home invasion (a Class X felony), aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), theft (a Class 3 felony), and criminal trespass to residence (a Class A misdemeanor).

The morning after leaving a Granite City residence and being ordered by law enforcement not to return, Crawford allegedly returned to the residence and entered without authority, resulting in the home invasion charge.

Once inside the home, Crawford reportedly grabbed the victim by the hair and dragged them outdoors, striking them multiple times in the head and chest as one of the victim’s children was outside waiting for the bus. The victim sustained a broken nose and was described by a neighbor as being “extremely bloody” shortly after Crawford left the scene.

“Victim fears for her safety, and the safety of her children,” the petition states.

At some point during the incident, Crawford also allegedly stole the victim’s cell phone, resulting in the theft charge.

The petition to keep Crawford detained was later denied. He has since been granted pretrial release with additional conditions, including home confinement and electronic monitoring.

Under the conditions of his release, Crawford is not to enter the residence or contact the victim from this case. He is also not to leave the state without court permission, not to own a firearm or dangerous weapon, and has been ordered to undergo a domestic violence evaluation. In addition, Crawford has been ordered to home confinement and is to remain at home from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day of the week.

Crawford’s criminal history includes multiple prior charges of armed robbery. His latest case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and his preliminary hearing is set for Sep 27, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

