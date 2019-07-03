WEST ALTON - A St. Louis man was named as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash in St. Louis County Monday morning, which closed the Clark Bridge for hours.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mark Varner, 49, was killed when his vehicle crossed a median and hit a southbound driver head-on. His vehicle then rotated and struck a third vehicle.

The occupants of the other two vehicles involved were taken by ambulance to St. Louis hospitals. One of them was from Alton, another from Godfrey and the third was from Overland, Missouri.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, and the bridge did not reopen until after 11 a.m.

More like this:

Pedestrian Struck, Killed At South Broadway Avenue At Horn Avenue
Mar 27, 2025
East St. Louis Carjacking Started Pursuit: Officer and Suspect Injured In Dramatic St. Louis Chase
Mar 18, 2025
ISP Announces Results Of Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area
Mar 19, 2025
Charges Filed Against Edwardsville Woman in Fatal Pedestrian Incident
Mar 14, 2025
Critical Incident Brief on Officer Involving Shooting Near W. Florissant Avenue and Ferguson Avenue
Feb 20, 2025

 