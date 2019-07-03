WEST ALTON - A St. Louis man was named as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash in St. Louis County Monday morning, which closed the Clark Bridge for hours.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mark Varner, 49, was killed when his vehicle crossed a median and hit a southbound driver head-on. His vehicle then rotated and struck a third vehicle.

The occupants of the other two vehicles involved were taken by ambulance to St. Louis hospitals. One of them was from Alton, another from Godfrey and the third was from Overland, Missouri.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, and the bridge did not reopen until after 11 a.m.

More like this: