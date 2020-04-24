MOUNT OLIVE - A 21-year-old male died Thursday night after a car vs. motorcycle accident in rural Mount Olive.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the department received a 911 call in reference to the crash.

"Upon deputies arrival, it was determined that a red 2014 Chevrolet Impala traveling at a high rate of speed Southbound on Litchfield Trail in rural Mt. Olive struck a Northbound Honda CR250 dirt bike," Sheriff Kahl said. "The red Chevrolet Impala was driven by 16-year-old male who was transported by ARCH helicopter to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

"The Honda dirt bike was driven by a 21-year-old male who was also transported by ARCH helicopter to St. John’s Hospital and later pronounced deceased at 8:03 p.m. Thursday."

Sheriff Kahl continued and said: "The accident is being investigated by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit. After the investigation is complete reports will be sent to the Macoupin County States Attorney’s Office for possible charges."

