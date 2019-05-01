ALTON - A most romantic musical comedy comes to Alton Little Theater from May 10 to May 19 in the form of "MAMMA MIA."

The popular movie sequel came out in summer 2018.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Little Theater says "MAMMA MIA" includes love, mishaps, and music by ABBA with a feel of being transported to the Greek Island of Kalokairi on the eve of a wedding.

The dynamic cast members of ALT'S MAMMA MIA are performing final rehearsals musical extravaganza.

"The show is admired for spectacle and the fabulous ABBA score but Director Kevin Frakes and Company have worked hard to anchor the show with personal stories, heart and a loving tribute to finding your soul-mate --all on a beautiful Greek Island of course," ALT Public Relations Director Lee Cox said. "Tickets are still available but don't delay - Call 618-462-3205 today (or go online: altonlittletheater.org). And the ALT family thanks Meryl Streep for her inspiration "MAMMA MIA makes me believe that beautiful love and overcome hard times!"

The above pictures and one below are of some of the talented ensemble of 20 members from a 40-mile radius who appear in "MAMMA MIA."

More like this: