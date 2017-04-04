EDWARDSVILLE - This March, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Savannah Maloney with the Student of the Month Award. Nominated by her weight-training teacher, Mr. Pickering, Maloney hopes to attend Nova Southeastern University, majoring in accounting.

Savannah participates in multiple organizations at Edwardsville High School including the Track & Field as the team captain for throws, co-president of the Spanish Club, and National English Honors Society. Savannah has also accumulated a number of achievements including the Athlete of the Quarter, Most Improved Athlete, and placed fifth on the Girls Track and Field All Time Top 5 Performance List.

Savannah enjoys reading, arts and crafts, and participating in recreational sports like softball and volleyball.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners for the $1,500 Edwardsville Rotary EHS Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given more than $26,500 in scholarships to date.

