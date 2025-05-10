ALTON — The Alton Police Department responded to a reported domestic hostage situation at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Mills Avenue at approximately 11:56 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Officers arrived after receiving a report that a female had been battered by a male subject and was being held against her will.

Upon arrival, no one answered the door, prompting officers to continue attempts to make contact while requesting tactical assistance from Metro East SWAT due to the potential severity of the situation.

Before a court-authorized search warrant could be executed, the female occupant exited the apartment. The male suspect later surrendered to police without incident.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Alton Police Department Jail pending criminal charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department.

