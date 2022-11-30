ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a pedestrian struck on Chambers Road near Green Valley Drive that resulted in the death of an adult male.

On November 29, 2022, at 6:18 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a person struck near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. Responding officers located an adult male who had been struck by a motor vehicle. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a vehicle was traveling westbound on Chambers Road approaching Green Valley Drive when a male entered the roadway and was struck.

The driver remained on scene. No other injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

