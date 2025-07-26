MADISON — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Saturday afternoon, July 26, 2025, following the discovery of a deceased male at an intersection in Madison, Illinois.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., July 26, 2025, officers from the Madison Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near Washington Avenue and Wayne Lanter Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a male victim lying in the intersection who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Jeffrey Bridick of the Madison Police Department requested the involvement of the Major Case Squad, which was activated around 2 p.m. Twelve members of the squad are currently investigating the incident under the direction of Deputy Commander Sergeant Brent Rombach of the Wood River Police Department.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward.

Tips can be submitted by contacting the Major Case Squad Command Post at 618-876-7182 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: