EDWARDSVILLE - The need to amplify and listen to student voices was one of the most critical points of the third annual Illinois Higher Education Equity Symposium, according to Jessica C. Harris, PhD, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Anti-racism, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Harris was a panelist at the Southern Illinois University (SIU) System’s conference, “Gathering and Strengthening Historically Underrepresented Students,” held October 3-4 in Carbondale. Also on program were Gov. J.B. Pritzker, SIU System President Mahony, PhD, and SIU System Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President for Antiracism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sheila Caldwell, EdD.

Reflecting on how important it is to gauge student achievement, Harris noted, “As much as quantitative data can drive and inform decisions and strategies related to student success, the stories and perspectives of our students are just as instructive," she said.

Harris is a proponent of creating a data culture around student success. “SIUE benefits from robust data maintained historically,” she added. “For instance, we utilize Power BI, to track data on admissions, enrollment, course performance, retention and graduation. It is vital that we make these data accessible to faculty and staff, to not only raise communal awareness about student outcomes but to also facilitate campus wide engagement in efforts to improve student retention.”

Harris was part of a panel that included Paul Frazier, PhD, Vice Chancellor for Anti-racism, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at SIU Carbondale, and Wendi El-Amin, MD, Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield.

Another theme of the symposium was making higher education accessible to all.

“We know that earning a higher education credential is one of the most critical strategies in advancing a person’s financial and social well-being,” said Pritzker in his video that opened the Symposium. “But for too long, educational equity gaps have persisted—preventing students, especially those from historically underrepresented groups, from fully accessing, completing and benefiting from higher education. That’s why this symposium is so crucial. We must work together to disrupt those roadblocks, create sustainable equity strategies and ensure every student in Illinois has the opportunity to thrive.”

Echoing Pritzker’s sentiments was Caldwell. “Access to affordable, quality higher education shouldn’t be a privilege; it’s a right for every Illinois resident. With this symposium, we’re reaffirming that commitment by bringing together the best minds in education, policy and community engagement to develop actionable solutions. Solutions that will make a real difference in the lives of our students.”

“SIU has been at the forefront of championing antiracism, inclusion and student success,” added Caldwell. “Our commitment to antiracism and student success has been a driving force in gathering and unifying our public community colleges and universities. The work we’re all doing is moving us closer to our goal of creating a more just, equitable and thriving educational system for all Illinoisans.”

The SIU System will not be deterred and will persist in making strides, according to Mahony.

“The SIU System is committed to antiracism, diversity, equity and inclusion (ADEI) work as we continue to make progress on our campuses,” said Mahony. “We are committed to making sure that every student in Illinois has the resources, support and opportunities needed to succeed. SIU strives to build a future where every student—no matter their background or circumstances—can reach their full potential.”

The Southern Illinois University System employs more than 7,000 faculty, staff and administrators who serve approximately 23,500 students through our campuses in Carbondale, Edwardsville and Springfield. The SIU System Office and SIU Medical School are in Springfield, Illinois as well as SIU Medicine clinics that serve thousands of patients.

